2 men dead in connected shootings in DeKalb County
DeKalb police are investigating an incident that has left two people dead.
Investigators said they were called out to the 3000 block of Rainbow Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Friday for a call for a person shot.
When they got there, they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
A witness told police that another man drove away from the scene in a black sedan that crashed down the road at the intersection of Candler Road and Interstate 20.
Police said the driver of the car died from a gunshot wound as well.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene working to figure out what sparked the gunfire for LIVE reports on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
