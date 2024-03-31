2 men critically hurt in Lorton crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two men were hospitalized in a single-car crash in Lorton, Va. on Saturday night.

Fairfax County Police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the crash happened in the 10400 block of Guston Rd. Two men were taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives were on the scene investigating.

