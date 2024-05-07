2 men in Clearwater, 1 in apparent security uniform, ran teen off road, stole his bike

Clearwater police say two men — including one who appeared to be wearing a security guard uniform — beat up a teen and stole his bike recently.

Police on Tuesday released video of the incident and asked for the public’s help finding the men.

The incident occurred about 7 p.m. on May 1 after the teen nearly collided with a gray Nissan SUV in the parking lot of a gas station in the area of Fort Harrison Avenue and Chestnut Street, police said.

The two men in the SUV followed the teen for several blocks, then ran him off the road near Hamlet Avenue and Belleview Boulevard. The passenger jumped out of the SUV and tackled the teen, then beat him.

Police described that man as white and bald with full arm tattoos and possibly a neck tattoo. He was wearing a black shirt and jeans at the time.

The driver also is shown in the video. He is a white man with salt-and-pepper hair and glasses who appeared to be wearing a security guard uniform, police said.

Anyone with information about the men can call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.