2 men charged in Pittsburgh ‘Rent-A-Vet’ construction fraud scheme

Two men formerly from Pittsburgh are facing charges in a major fraud scheme against the United States.

Edward DiGorio Jr., 65, and Edward Kessler, 68, were the owners of two construction companies in Pittsburgh. The companies were formed for the purpose of bidding on and acquiring “set-aside” contracts issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to small businesses owned and operated by service-disabled veterans of the U.S. military and pre-certified by the VA as Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (SDVOBs), the Department of Justice said.

Neither DiGorio nor Kessler had served in the military, nor were they service-disabled, officials said.

DiGorio and Kessler paid service-disabled veterans to falsely represent themselves as the primary owners and operators of ADDVETCO and Hi-Def, and to falsely attest to ownership of the companies on critical documents submitted to the VA as part of the SDVOB certification process. This is known as a “Rent-A-Vent” scheme.

Over 11 years, the companies were awarded 67 contracts that were intended for SDVOBs, 50 of which were worth $1 million or more.

The relate to the two most recent contracts awarded to the companies, for which the defendants received more than $400,000 in profits.

Their sentencings are scheduled for July 11. They face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million or both.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3-year-old girl hit by police motorcycle after St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Pittsburgh Woman dead after being rear-ended on I-70 in Westmoreland County, coroner says 3 people killed in Philadelphia suburb; victims identified, shooter barricaded VIDEO:Armed robbery at Pittsburgh beer distributor under investigation DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts