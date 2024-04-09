2 men charged with murder after shootout in Columbus' East Linden leaves man dead

Two Columbus men have been arrested and are facing murder charges after a gunshot fired into an East Linden residence early Tuesday morning led to a shootout that left one man dead.

Columbus police officers were called at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday to the 2700 block of Brentnell Avenue on a report of a shooting, according to a police news release. Responding officers found 24-year-old Dedrick Robinson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers provided aid to Robinson until medics arrived and transported Robinson in critical condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Downtown. He later died there from his injuries at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday.

Homicide detectives have charged Terrell T. Thomas, 29, and Kiante D. Lee, 27, who reside at the residence where the shooting occurred, with murder in connection with the shootout.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Robinson and one other person were in the back of the residence when Robinson fired a shot into the residence. Not long after, Thomas and Lee, who both had handguns, exited the home and got into a shootout with Robinson. One of the shots fired by the two men struck Robinson in the head and killed him.

Columbus police interviewed witnesses who were on scene and collected evidence, including shell casings and handguns, as well as video footage. The affidavit does not say what Robinson was doing at the residence when he fired the shot or identify the other person who was with Robinson when the incident began.

