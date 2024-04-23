2 men arrested for violent offenses after surveillance, Gwinnett Co. Sheriff’s Office says
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that its Fugitive and K-9 units worked to find and arrest two men wanted for violent crimes back in January.
According to the sheriff’s office, Eli Cummings and Jared Thomas Saylors were arrested after “proactive surveillance operations” alongside local law enforcement partners.
The two men were arrested by the fugitive unit, according to the sheriff’s office.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
Daycare worker accused of child cruelty after video shows her slam child against a wall, court says
Landowners arrested after drag racing events don’t believe they committed crime
SWAT situation at DeKalb home that shut down neighborhood for hours ends
Deputies said Cummings was arrested on Jan. 19 in Buford while he was under surveillance at his home. He was wanted for sexual battery, aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children.
Separately and also on Jan. 19, Saylors was apprehended in Lawrenceville, according to the sheriff’s office. He was wanted for aggravated child molestation and was arrested by the GCSO Fugitive Unit, K-9 Unit and Lawrenceville Police Department.
Both men were arrested without incident and taken to the Gwinnett County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: