2 men arrested in Tyler for Mississippi murder

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two men were both arrested in Tyler on Friday in connection to a murder in Mississippi.

26-year-old Nacogdoches County man arrested for child sex crimes

According to the Vicksburg Post, Devonte Gary, 27, died because of gunshot wounds after being shot on June 6 in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace reportedly said that four people were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Wilmar Johnson and Willie Johnson. Photos courtesy of Smith County Jail records.

Willie Johnson, 24, and Wilmar Johnson, 23, were arrested in Tyler on Friday, according to Smith Jail Records. Pace reportedly said that two other men, Calbert “Calbo” Cosby, 22, and Jermaine “Bones” Johnson, 45, were both arrested in Memphis on Friday in connection to the shooting.

Smith County Jail records show that Wilmar Johnson has been charged with murder and drive by shooting while Willie Johnson has just been charged with murder. Wilmar is being held on a $6 million bond and Willie is being held on a $1 million bond.

Pace reportedly said that the shooting was targeted and not random.

An investigation into into the shooting is underway and anyone with information is asked to call 601-636-1761 for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or 601-636-2511 to reach the Vicksburg Police Department.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.