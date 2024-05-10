2 men arrested after three county vehicle pursuit, Robeson County deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle pursuit that traveled across three counties has led to the arrest of two Lumberton men, the Lumberton Police Department said.

Dorean D. Smith, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony conspiracy, two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor aiding and abetting, and operating a vehicle without a seatbelt.

Smith was booked in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $525,000.00 secured bond.

​Isaiah D Jones, 24, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy, conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin, trafficking opium/heroin, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also booked in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $250,000.00 secured bond.

On Thursday, deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 1980 Chevrolet truck on I-95 southbound near the 32-mile-marker for a motor vehicle violation and for the vehicle refusing to stop for blue lights and siren, deputies said.

The vehicle pursuit traveled through Lumberton and into Bladen County. The vehicle pursuit continued throughout Bladen County and went into Cumberland County, deputies said.

During the pursuit in Cumberland County, the suspect abandoned his truck and entered a 2022 Dodge Challenger that was standing by for the suspect, deputies said.

The vehicle pursuit continued back into Robeson County and came to a stop on Indian Heritage Rd., in Lumberton after failing to stop at an intersection and traveling into a field, deputies said.

The suspects exited the vehicle and attempted to flee. Both suspects were taken into custody after a short search by law enforcement and aerial support from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Division.

​During the investigation, a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, firearms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located and seized, deputies said.

​The Lumberton Police Department, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives assisted.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

