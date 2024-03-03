2 men arrested for stealing log splitter and pile of wood, Ga. deputies say

A pair of men were arrested earlier this week after Haralson County deputies said they stole a log splitter and pile of wood from someone’s driveway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said the theft happened Tuesday afternoon at a home off GA Highway 120.

A woman told police she saw a truck exiting her driveway pulling a log splitter and a wood pile was gone.

The woman described the type of truck she saw and deputies began to search the area.

A short time later, the truck was seen on surveillance video at a nearby convenience store and saw two men getting in the car.

TRENDING STORIES:

A deputy spotted a truck with a similar wood splitter nearby and followed it to a home where they found the wood splitter.

At the home, deputies arrested 37-year-old Joshua Nathan Crawford of Buchanan and 40-year-old Michael James Waters of Bremen.

Both were charged with theft by taking.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



