2 men arrested for stealing log splitter and pile of wood, Ga. deputies say
A pair of men were arrested earlier this week after Haralson County deputies said they stole a log splitter and pile of wood from someone’s driveway.
Deputies said the theft happened Tuesday afternoon at a home off GA Highway 120.
A woman told police she saw a truck exiting her driveway pulling a log splitter and a wood pile was gone.
The woman described the type of truck she saw and deputies began to search the area.
A short time later, the truck was seen on surveillance video at a nearby convenience store and saw two men getting in the car.
A deputy spotted a truck with a similar wood splitter nearby and followed it to a home where they found the wood splitter.
At the home, deputies arrested 37-year-old Joshua Nathan Crawford of Buchanan and 40-year-old Michael James Waters of Bremen.
Both were charged with theft by taking.
