2 men arrested for shoplifting from Atlanta Dollar Tree, fighting with officer

Atlanta police arrested two men accused of shoplifting early Sunday morning after one of them scuffled with an officer.

On Sunday, June 9, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Dollar Tree store at 906 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. SW to a report of a burglar inside a business.

When officers arrived, they saw a man leaving the store with a bookbag.

An officer tried to stop the suspect, but the man with the bookbag fought with the officer.

The officer used his Taser on the suspect and arrested him.

A witness told officers the description of a second man and they were able to capture him at a nearby gas station.

Both men had stolen merchandise from Dollar Tree and were charged.

Police did not identify the two men.

