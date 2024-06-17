2 men arrested after police hear gunshot on Pittsburgh’s South Side

Two men were arrested after police heard a gunshot on Pittsburgh’s Side Side early Monday morning.

Pittsburgh police said just before 2:15 a.m., detectives patrolling in the area of Wright’s Way heard a gunshot in an adjacent parking lot near S. 18th Street.

Detectives found four people actively fighting and several others running from the area. The people fighting were detained and questioned at the scene, police said.

Rayshan Hammond, 30, from Penn Hills was arrested after further investigation and review of city camera footage. He’s charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, persons not to possess, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct and prohibited acts.

Police said a stolen gun was recovered from underneath a car.

Around 30 minutes after the gunshot, another man returned to a car in the parking lot, which police said was stolen out of Detroit.

Police said detectives saw a gun with a Glock switch underneath the driver’s seat.

Andre Yates, 24, was arrested and charged with persons not to possess, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property and prohibited acts.

