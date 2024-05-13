2 men arrested in helping Newton County inmate escape arrest

A second Newton County man has been arrested after police say they helped an inmate who escaped from a hospital nearly a week ago evade capture.

Deputies say Gerald Harper, 49, of Oxford, and Diamante Seymour, 30, of Garden City were arrested this week for helping Kendrick Hurst, 34, who escaped from Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington on Sunday escape arrest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Seymour was arrested this evening and faces charges of aiding or allowing another to escape lawful custody, NCSO officials said.

“The Newton County Sheriff’s Office will not leave any stone unturned during this ongoing investigation,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown. “Any individual who aided Kendrick Hurst — whether it was feeding him, providing monetary funds, phone calls, providing clothing, and offering transportation — will be arrested and charged.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Harper was arrested on Tuesday and was also charged with aiding or allowing another to escape lawful custody.

The investigation is ongoing, NCSO officials say.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: