2 men arrested in Centre County, accused of selling methamphetamine in Bellefonte

Two men were arrested Friday after investigators said they found a significant amount of methamphetamine inside two Bellefonte homes.

Taylon A. Hamilton, 30, of Lycoming County, sold meth to an undercover police informant twice earlier this month, Spring Township police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The transactions, police wrote, were set up through Messenger, an app owned by the parent company of Facebook. Two firearms and other items consistent with the sale of illegal drugs were found inside the residence where Hamilton was staying, police posted on Facebook.

Charges are pending against multiple people, police posted. No defense lawyer for Hamilton was listed.

Zackary A. Lyter, 26, of Bellefonte, was accused of selling meth to an informant in January. The transactions were also set up through Messenger, police wrote.

A message left with Centre County Assistant Public Defender Ellie Vanier — who represents Lyter in another ongoing case — was not immediately returned.

Hamilton was charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two felony counts of criminal use a communication facility and four misdemeanors.

Lyter was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility and two misdemeanors.

Each were arraigned Friday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who denied bail. They are incarcerated at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 27.