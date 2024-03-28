2 men arrested after cacti theft reported in Henderson community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two men were arrested and are facing several charges after stealing cacti from a Henderson community, according to police.

Shawn Chrusch faces several charges which include one count each of theft a misdemeanor, conspiracy theft, and destroying property of another, Henderson Police said.

Shawn Chrusch was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on March 19, 2024 (Henderson Police)

Jaime Chrusch faces one count of theft a felony, conspiracy theft, and destroying property of another.

The two are accused of stealing the cacti from the Cadence Community in Henderson near East Lake Mead Parkway and Sunset Road and were taken into police custody on Tuesday, March 19, police said.

Jaime Chrusch was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on March 19, 2024. (Henderson Police)

Both men were taken to the Henderson Detention Center.

