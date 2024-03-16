2 men arrested after allegedly attempting to steal vehicle in San Mateo

(KRON) – Two men were arrested for burglary after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle on Friday, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

The San Mateo Police Department received a 911 call about two individuals walking the 600 block of Barneson Avenue and looking into car windows at 12:33 a.m. on Friday. The first responding officer located two men in a parked vehicle. The men ran out of the vehicle to attempt to evade the officer.

Man in custody in connection with fatal Oakland shooting

Additional officers found both men hiding under bushes in the front yard of a nearby residence.

Officers found the owner of the parked car where the suspects were originally seen. The owner of the vehicle did not know the two suspects and confirmed his vehicle was broken into, police said.

The suspects were identified as 20-year-old San Mateo resident Jorge Cobac and 34-year-old Los Banos resident Jose Gonzalez-Ramirez. The two were searched and police located a concealed fixed blade knife on Gonzalez-Ramirez.

Both were arrested for burglary, resisting a police officer, and conspiracy. Gonzalez-Ramirez had an additional charge of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Cobac and Gonzalez-Ramirez were booked into San Mateo County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.