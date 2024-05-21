2 men allegedly trespass with contraband near Escambia County prison: ADOC

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested after allegedly trespassing onto state property with contraband near the Holman Correctional Facility, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Matthew Cameron Jones and Richard Facison were arrested and taken to the Escambia County Jail following the incident, which officials say happened on Monday, May 20.

According to an ADOC press release, two male trespassers, later identified as Jones and Facison, were found by the Alabama Department of Corrections Southern Region K-9 Unit on Monday, May 20.

Thirteen packages of contraband were also located inside a perimeter fence, the release noted.

Jones was charged with prohibited activities, first-degree promoting prison contraband, criminal trespassing, and second-degree possession of marijuana in connection with the incident.

Facison was charged with prohibited activities, first-degree promoting prison contraband and criminal trespassing, according to the release.

The Law Enforcement Services Division is ongoing, and further charges may be pending, the release said.

