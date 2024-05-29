2 men accused of stealing over $4,000 from Allegheny County Giant Eagle in several trips

Two Pittsburgh men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an Allegheny County Giant Eagle on different days.

According to a criminal complaint, Sergio Lombardo was seen entering the Giant Eagle on Butler Plank Road in Glenshaw on at least five separate days in May. On each day, he’s seen on surveillance video using the Scan Pay Go Scanner — then canceling the order and leaving with the items he picked up throughout the store.

On two occasions, the complaint states Lombardo was with another man identified as Benjamin Coghe.

Police say the thefts totaled $4,184.69.

Lombardo and Coghe both face felony and misdemeanor theft charges.

