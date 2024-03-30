2 men accused of robbing Griffins Jewelry store arrested in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Two men accused of robbing a jewelry store and kidnapping two women in Guntersville Thursday have been arrested.

According to Guntersville Police Deputy Chief Jonathan Ware, Jonathan Banks, of Guntersville, and Andre Burgin, of Midfield, were arrested Friday at a home in Birmingham after a stand-off with police.

Griffins Jewelry store attempted robbery kidnap victims at home and safe

Ware said the police department contacted the FBI’s Birmingham division after learning the two men were possibly in Birmingham. Both men barricaded themselves in a home and after several hours tactical teams were able to remove them from the attic.

Both men were turned over to the Guntersville Police Department, who had officers on the scene and taken to the Marshall County Jail on felony warrants.

Guntersville Police say the investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

