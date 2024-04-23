2 men accused of brutally attacking Sewickley man in his home appear in court

The cases against two men accused of beating and torturing a Sewickley man in his home are moving forward.

Dylan Morris and Noah Sadowski are accused in the torture of Jon Olson, 60, and appeared in court Tuesday.

In the courtroom on Tuesday, Olson recalled the horrific details of that night. In his testimony, he described a terrifying night where he says the men glued his eyes shut, poked him with knives, burned cigarettes on his body and tortured him for four hours.

Channel 11 spoke to Olson shortly after he was attacked.

He said Morris was installing electronics around his house, and Sadowski also came around the home.

When it was defense attorney Steve Collafella’s chance to question Olson, things took a surprising turn — Colafella asked him if he ever drugged or sexually assaulted the suspects. Olson said no.

We asked Collafella to elaborate on the question.

“I’d rather not elaborate on it but… we asked the questions and it raises some issues that may come up later on down the line,” he said.

Neither defendant answered Channel 11′s questions as they were escorted into police cars.

