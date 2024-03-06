2 memorials continue to grow in honor of Madeline Soto

Two memorials are set up in memory of 13-year-old Madeline Soto - one at the site where her body was discovered last Friday, and another is outside the front of her school in Hunter’s Creek.

On Tuesday, Eyewitness News saw dozens of people stopping throughout the day to pay their respects and leave handwritten notes and gifts.

Torres said she didn’t know Madeline personally but said as her tragic story developed, it touched her heart, and said it was only right to honor her.

“When I heard her story, I was like, “No, I got to come by and make that (crochet handmade scarf) for her,” said Stephanie Torres, memorial visitor.

Orange County Public Schools sent a statement to Eyewitness News:

“Counselors have been available at Hunters Creek Middle School since the disappearance of Madeline Soto and will continue to be as long as students and staff are in need of the support.”

-OCPS

Stephan Sterns was named the prime suspect in 13-year-old Madeline Soto’s disappearance and the last person to see her.

He was arrested Wednesday by Orange County deputies for sexual battery of a child and transferred to Osceola Jail Friday.

Since his arrest, Sterns has yet to speak to police about his involvement with the disappearance of Soto.

Sterns’ is in Osceola jail on no bond.

Kissimmee investigators are working to gather evidence to build a case to charge for murder.

A memorial is set up in memory of 13-year-old Madeline Soto at the site where her body was discovered.

