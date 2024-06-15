2 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold at Publix. Here are Friday, June 14, numbers

Will a $2 ticket make you a multimillionaire? Will something fortuitous happen in this Mega Millions drawing?

After no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Tuesday, June 11, drawing for $30 million, the jackpot jumped to $47 million with a cash option of $22.6 million for Friday, June 14. Friday’s winning numbers were 1-25-26-31-65 and the Mega Ball was 2. Megaplier was 3x. We’ll see if there’s a winner or another rollover.

In case you’re wondering, Tuesday’s winning numbers were 1-5-7-22-24 and the Mega Ball was 8. Megaplier was 4x. Though Tuesday’s drawing resulted in a rollover, it wasn’t all bad news: In fact, no one could predict the odds of two tickets purchased from two Publix stores on the same street in the same city for the same Mega Millions drawing. But it happened June 11.

According to the Florida Lottery, there were two secondary winners, each winning $1 million for matching five numbers. The tickets came from Publix, 10500 Ulmerton Road, Suite 800, Largo, and Publix, 10411 Ulmerton Road, Largo.

Mega Millions tickets start at $2 apiece. Below are some frequently asked questions about the game, when winning tickets expire in Florida (it differs state by state) and lottery odds. Good luck!

What were winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday, June 14, 2024? 1-25-26-31-65 and the Mega Ball was 2

Mega Millions lottery drawings are at 11 p.m. EST Tuesdays and Fridays. Friday, June 14, winning numbers were 1-25-26-31-65 and the Mega Ball was 2. Megaplier was 3x.

Powerball drawings are at 11 p.m. ET Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Mega Millions drawings are at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.

When is the next Mega Millions lottery drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are at 11 p.m. EST Tuesdays and Fridays. The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will be at 11 p.m. EST Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

How long has Mega Millions rolled over?

This Mega Millions lottery streak started Friday, June 7, after someone in Illinois matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in the Tuesday, June 4, drawing for $560 million. Below is a recap of lottery drawings and how the jackpot has grown since then.

How long do you have to cash in a winning Florida Lottery ticket?

Prizes for Florida Lottery must be claimed within 180 days (six months) from the date of the drawing. To claim a single-payment cash option, a winner has within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to claim it.

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions?

The odds of winning are pretty low. According to the Mega Millions site, players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance to match all five white balls plus the gold Mega Ball. Prizes range from $2 (for matching the Mega Ball) to the grand prize jackpot, which varies.

Does the Florida Lottery reveal lottery winners? Can you stay anonymous if you win lottery in Florida?

According to Florida Lottery's website, winners cannot remain anonymous: "Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information."

However, the site states, the "names of lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner."

Lottery experts and lawyers have said there are ways to remain anonymous if you win.

Sangalang is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Follow her on Twitter or Instagram at @byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Consider subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for Friday, June 14, 2024?