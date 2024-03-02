2 major road projects inconveniencing Farrell motorists

Mar. 2—FARRELL — Farrell residents have been inconvenienced by two major road projects, one that has been going on since late last summer.

Mike Renner, who serves as the fire chief and acting co-city manager, said the roads are being blocked due to paving, and it will be worth the inconvenience in the end.

"The reason why Idaho is the way it is because we did not want to put salt on fresh black top and concrete that has not had time to cure because we were so late in the season," Renner said. "So to eliminate having to do winter maintenance on those sections of Idaho, we decided to keep them closed."

He said the decision to keep them closed was his, and the reasoning was because he did not want to ruin work that was already performed last summer into the fall.

Renner said the contractors plan on starting the work next week as weather permits.

The work done already has been on Idaho Street from Beechwood Avenue west to Overlook avenue. The road has new pavement, curbs and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps.

Starting next week, crews will complete the section of Idaho from Wallis Avenue east to Beechwood Avenue. That section will also get a new road surface, curbs and ADA-compliant ramps.

The entire project, which is a PennDOT multimodal project, should be completed sometime in June or July. The total cost is $2,255,612 with Farrell's share at $676,683 or 30%, and PennDOT's share at $1,578.928 or 70%.

Another inconvenience for Farrell motorists is due to Aqua Pennsylvania completing a major water line replacement project last year on Staunton, French and Idaho streets.

Side streets being paved are the 900 and 1000 blocks of Hamilton and Fruit avenues, the 400, 500 and 600 blocks of French Street, and the 700, 800 and 900 blocks of Union.

"That whole area over there will be fixed up," Renner said. "I know it's an inconvenience, but it is what is needed for the best result on the finished product."

The water company is responsible for paving half the road, and the rest of the paving will cost the city $85,000, which will be paid from the general fund.

"All will have fresh pavement curb to curb this spring," Renner said. "This should be done by the end of May."

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com

