2 mail carriers robbed at gunpoint in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Two U.S. Postal Service letter carriers were robbed at gunpoint in Denver on Monday afternoon, and federal authorities are now looking to find the suspects who were caught on video.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the Montbello neighborhood, according to a release from U.S. Postal Inspector Melissa S. Atkin. The first incident happened near Bolling Drive and Duluth Court and the second a few blocks away in the 4600 block of Eureka Court.

Atkin said three to four suspects were seen on video in a white Hyundai Sonata.

Two people running toward a white Hyundai car

Atkin told FOX31 the carriers were not hurt, also saying the agency could not release information about what was stolen “to maintain the integrity of the investigation.”

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service expects to post a reward for information in the coming days, according to the release.

Anyone with possible information on the case is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.