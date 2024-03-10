2 Lucedale men arrested after deadly bar shooting: JCSD

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Two Lucedale men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man, News 5 has learned.

Florida man arrested in connection with Publishers Clearing House scam: WCSO

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reportedly responded to a shooting call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the County Line Bar on Highway 613. They learned that Richard Allen Davis was shot in the chest, according to Sheriff John Ledbetter.

Charles Ike Mason IV and Jesse Donavan Holifield (Photos: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department)

Davis was treated, but died on the scene, according to a JCSD news release.

Charles Ike Mason IV, 21, allegedly shot a rifle “several times” in the bar, hitting Davis, according to Ledbetter. He allegedly left the bar in a vehicle driven by Jesse Donavan Holifield, 22.

“Both men surrendered without incident,” the release said. “Mason is charged with first degree murder and Holifield is charged with accessory after the fact.”

The sheriff’s department is investigating the shooting.

First arrests of Gulf Shores Spring Break 2024

In the meantime, Mason and Holifield are jailed in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond, pending an initial court hearing, the release said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.