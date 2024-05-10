2 Los Angeles County beaches closed due to massive sewage discharge

Two Los Angeles County beaches are closed due to a massive sewage discharge on Thursday.

The closure was caused by the release of around 14,400 gallons of untreated sewage into ocean waters, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The affected beaches include:

Venice Beach – From Ballona Creek to one mile north

Dockweiler State Beach – From Ballona Creek to one mile south

People who enter the ocean during this time could become ill, especially children, the elderly or those who are immunocompromised.

The sewage discharge began on May 8 and ended on May 9 at 12:09 p.m. This caused around 14,400 gallons of sewage to enter Ballona Creek.

“The expansion of the closure area was due to information provided by the County Lifeguard regarding a south-facing swell pushing ocean water north of Ballona Creek,” officials said.

The department of public health will be conducting tests on water samples beginning May 10. The beach closures will remain in effect until sample results indicate bacterial levels have met health standards.

Anyone visiting the beach areas is advised to avoid all contact with wet sand and water. Visitors should refrain from swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean.

For a map and the latest information on beach closures and warnings, check the L.A. County Department of Health’s website or call the county’s hotline at 1-800-525-5662.

To report a beach emergency or issue, call the L.A. County Operator at 626-430-5360 or during after-hours at 213-974-1234.

