2 local high school seniors named Coca-Cola Scholars

Two seniors at local high schools have been named 2024 Coca-Cola Scholars.

Isaac Bernstein, a student at Upper St. Clair High School and Alekhya Buragadda, a student at South Fayette High School are two of 150 seniors nationwide to receive a $20,000 scholarship.

Both students will be honored during the Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta next month.

More than 100,000 students across the country applied for this scholarship.

“These 150 students, who were selected from an initial pool of 103,800+ applications from across the country, not only exemplify superior leadership, service, and academics, they are change agents, positively affecting others in their communities,” the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation said.

Click here for a full list of winners.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Facebook, Instagram back online after widespread outage Surveillance video released of man accused of sexual assaulting woman near Pitt campus 3 men accused of passing counterfeit $100 bills in Indiana County charged VIDEO: Road crews start work on Glenwood Bridge DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts