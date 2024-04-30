2 local gun stores broken into less than 2 days apart

Two gun stores in the area were broken into less than two days apart.

The first burglary happened Saturday night at Dukes Sport Shop on New Butler Road in Shenango Township, Lawrence County.

Police said several suspects went through the front door and left with an assortment of firearms.

Early Monday morning, police were called to Seconds Count Firearms at the corner of North Diamond Street and North Pitt Street in downtown Mercer.

During Monday’s incident, police say three males pulled up to the store around 5:15 a.m. and waited several minutes before crashing through the window.

Surveillance video shows five suspects removing 10 automatic rifles from the store.

It’s not clear if these break-ins are connected. The stores are about 30 minutes away from each other.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time.

