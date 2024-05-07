2 local departments mourn death of firefighter

Two local fire departments are mourning the death of a firefighter.

Rick Vazquez, a life member of Citizen’s Hose Co. No. 1 of Glassport who also served with Vigilant Hose Company No. 1 Of Port Vue, died over the weekend.

Vazquez was a beloved member of both departments and served Citizen’s Hose Co. for more than 30 years.

“To most of us, he was not only a mentor but also an exceptional coach, imparting valuable lessons not just about the fire service, but about life itself. As you pass the torch of your dedication onto us, we vow to continue serving our communities just as you taught us,” one department wrote on Facebook,

Those interested in donating to support the Vazquez family can do so at Port Vue Pub.

