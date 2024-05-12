2 lizards, 9 dogs rescued in Hernando County house fire

Sara Filips
·1 min read
2 lizards, 9 dogs rescued in Hernando County house fire

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire crews responded to two house fires on Saturday evening, rescuing people, dogs, cats, and even lizards.

Around 5 p.m., Hernando County Fire Rescue first responded to the 16000 block of Naples Street regarding a fire that began on the front porch of a home.

Northern lights expected to be visible from Florida tonight

Crews said three adults and a child safely evacuated the home. Nine dogs, several cats, and two lizards were also rescued.

  • Hernando County Fire Rescue
    Hernando County Fire Rescue
  • Hernando County Fire Rescue
    Hernando County Fire Rescue
  • Hernando County Fire Rescue
    Hernando County Fire Rescue

The State Fire Marshal ruled the fire as an accidental ignition.

Later that evening at 7:39 p.m., crews responded to the 5000 block of Kirkwood Avenue regarding a garage fire.

Thankfully, there were no injuries in both incidents.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.