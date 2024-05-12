2 lizards, 9 dogs rescued in Hernando County house fire
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire crews responded to two house fires on Saturday evening, rescuing people, dogs, cats, and even lizards.
Around 5 p.m., Hernando County Fire Rescue first responded to the 16000 block of Naples Street regarding a fire that began on the front porch of a home.
Crews said three adults and a child safely evacuated the home. Nine dogs, several cats, and two lizards were also rescued.
The State Fire Marshal ruled the fire as an accidental ignition.
Later that evening at 7:39 p.m., crews responded to the 5000 block of Kirkwood Avenue regarding a garage fire.
Thankfully, there were no injuries in both incidents.
