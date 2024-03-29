2 large home burglaries happen weeks apart, but deputies say no connections yet

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two home burglaries that happened a month apart, but the sheriff’s office said they cannot yet find any evidence connecting the two.

On March 23 at 10:30 a.m., video shows three men breaking into a home near Havana Street and East Arapahoe Road. The sheriff’s office said the men made off with $112,000 in designer purses, cash and jewelry.

Image shows suspects breaking into home.

“The unique thing about that one is the one male that had a traffic vest or bright orange construction vest on,” said Deputy John Bartmann, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

One of the suspects was wearing a bright vest.

Bartmann said he hopes the vest will set this group apart from others, or they might notice a pattern in other burglaries.

“It’s very important if someone recognizes these people, if they would call our tip line,” Bartmann said.

Is this burglary connected to another?

A month earlier, a similar crime took place almost 5 miles east of the first one. It happened on Feb. 27 in a neighborhood near East Arapahoe Road and South Buckley Road.

“It’s always been a very safe, you know, family-friendly neighborhood,” said Lisa Finnegan, who lives a few houses down from where the burglary took place. “We came home and turned the corner and we saw a lot of police activity.”

The sheriff’s office said in this burglary, the suspects drove up to a home in a new Nissan and then went around the back way.

Suspects walking to a Nissan sedan.

“They entered through a sliding glass door by smashing it,” Bartmann said. “They rummaged through the bedroom and stole about $6,000 in cash.”

In this burglary, there were three men dressed in black and one woman.

One suspect stares into the homeowner's camera.

The fact that this seemed out of character for this neighborhood left neighbors feeling unsettled.

“I guess it’s just the climate of the world right now, you just — it’s concerning,” Finnegan said.

Anyone with information, videos or photos is asked to submit them to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tip line. But for now, deputies are asking homeowners to take the standard precautions.

“Make sure, you know, if you have cameras … they’re running and recording. Be sure that you secure your deadbolts on your house,” Bartmann said.

