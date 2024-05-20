2 L.A. women suspected of running prostitution business out of Ventura County spa

Two women from the Los Angeles area were arrested by Ventura County authorities on suspicion of running a spa business in Newbury Park that offered illegal commercial sex services.

Min Qiao, 44, of Hacienda Heights and Xia Baker, 58, of Rowland Heights were arrested earlier this month and are facing charges for pimping and pandering. Qiao faces additional charges for money laundering and bribery.

The two operated a business called Health Spa, which is located on the 400 block of North Ventu Park Road in Newbury Park.

The business became the subject of an investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in September 2023 and detectives deemed that the business was offering commercial sex services. Investigators uncovered evidence which authorities said showed that Qiao and Baker were benefiting financially from their employees performing the illegal sex acts.

On May 8, detectives from the Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office and Thousand Oaks City Code Enforcement, served search warrants at the business, as well as the homes of Qiao and Baker.

The two were later arrested as part of the investigation and were booked into the Ventura County Sheriff’s Main Jail.

Baker was released after posting bail. Qiao remains in custody, jail records show.

Both women are due in court on June 14.

