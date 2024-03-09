2 kittens stolen from Humane Society of Tampa Bay returned by police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two kittens that were stolen a few days ago by two suspects from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay have been found and were returned by police on Saturday.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department, with the help of tips from the local community, retrieved the stolen animals and brought them back safely to the Humane Society.

Adorable cat competes for Cadbury Bunny Title

On Thursday, a man and a woman entered the shelter and took the two animals from the off-limits kitten nursery. The shelter said the suspects scouted out the kittens, snuck in, and shoved them into their backpacks.

The kittens, named Mitch and Marcus, were saved by Sergeant Scoot Savitt, the Supervisor of the District 1 detective squad, Detective Jodie Maxim, and another unnamed officer.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

“We cannot thank every single person who shared, commented, and sent in messages for Mitch and Marcus’s safe return,” the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said. “After examination, the kittens are healthy and doing well! You are all our heroes!

WATCH: Savannah Bananas baseball team recreates ‘Dirty Dancing’ scene

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. They are not releasing additional details regarding the suspects or the pending charges at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.