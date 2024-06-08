2 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 101 in Ventura

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two in Ventura early Saturday.

Two people were killed on Highway 101 in Ventura early Saturday in a wrong-way crash that closed the northbound freeway for hours.

The incident was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. north of Seaward Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. A driver was said to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, the agency's log showed.

Two vehicles at the scene had major front-end damage. At least one person died at the scene. Dispatch personnel confirmed the two deaths, but no other details about the crash were immediately available.

Northbound lanes had reopened by 7:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: 2 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 101 in Ventura