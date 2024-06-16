Two people who were aboard a World War II historical plane were killed Saturday when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Chino Airport in Southern California, firefighters said.

The private Lockheed L12 aircraft was off the runway approximately 200 yards away in a grass field, when firefighters arrived around 12:35 p.m., Bryan Turner, the battalion chief with Chino Valley Fire District, told ABC News.

The identities of the deceased passengers weren't immediately revealed.

PHOTO: A twin-engine Lockheed 12A crashed shortly after departing Chino Airport in California, officials said. (Josh Thompson/Chino Valley Champion Newspaper)

Turner said it's too early to tell why the plane crashed, but there was fire involved.

Yanks Air Museum in Chino, California, said in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday that one of its aircraft was involved in the fatal crash.

"At this time we are working with local authorities and the FAA," the statement said. "Yanks Air Museum will be closed until further notice as our family deals with this tragedy, and we appreciate your patience and respect for our privacy as we navigate through this difficult time."

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, both agencies said.

2 killed after World War II-era plane crashes near California airport: Officials originally appeared on abcnews.go.com