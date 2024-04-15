2 killed in UTV-truck crash in Benton County

Apr. 15—BENTON COUNTY, Minn. — Two women were killed after a weekend crash between a UTV and pickup truck in Benton County.

The crash occurred at about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, in the 9600 block of Ronneby Road NE in Maywood Township, according to a news release from Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck.

According to the news release: The utility task vehicle was southbound and the pickup truck northbound on Ronneby Road NE when the vehicles collided. Evidence at the scene showed the point of impact between the UTV and pickup truck happened near the centerline of the roadway.

Upon arrival, first responders found a gray 2011 Chevy Silverado in the east ditch of Ronneby Road NE adjacent to a UTV that was engulfed in flames, according to the release. Witnesses had already pulled the two women who had been inside the UTV from the burning wreckage. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, Todd Lee Henke, 57, of Foley, suffered minor injuries from the crash and from his efforts to aid the victims in the UTV, according to the release.

The driver of the UTV was identified as Jamie Lea Jendro, 44, of Princeton, according to the release. The UTV passenger was identified as Lindsay Erin Karsky, 34, of Oak Park.

Witnesses told deputies that, prior to the crash, the UTV had been driving down the middle of the roadway at highway speeds, according to the release. The circumstances that led up to the crash are under investigation.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Foley Fire Department, Foley Police Department, and North Ambulance assisted at the scene.