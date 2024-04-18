2 killed in triple ‘domestic’ shooting in Newport News, police say

Two people were killed and a third was left hospitalized after a shooting in Newport News on Wednesday.

Police responded to the 700 block of 16th Street in the Marshall neighborhood following a report of a shooting shortly before 7:30 p.m. Officers found three men in a residence who each had been shot.

One of the men died at the scene, another died at the hospital, and the third man is being treated for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting is “domestic” and are not looking for suspects, according to a news release.

The deceased men have not yet been identified as of Thursday morning. No further information has been made available.

