2 killed, Thomasville man arrested

Mar. 27—THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man has been arrested in the shooting deaths of two men, at least one of whom was from High Point, at a hotel on Tuesday.

Thomasville Police Department officers went to the Budget Inn on North Road about 4:45 p.m. after officials at the hotel reported finding a body in one of the rooms. Officers found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

One was identified as Javon McCall, 40, of High Point. The second victim's name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Investigators think the men were shot Tuesday morning.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect early in the investigation and found Christopher James Rhodes, 40, of Veach Court, Thomasville, in High Point shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday with the assistance of High Point Police Department. He was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

Capt. Brad Saintsing said that Rhodes and the shooting victims were acquaintances, and the shooting did not appear to be a random act. He did not release any more details, including a possible motive.

Investigators ask that anyone with information in this case call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.