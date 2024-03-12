2 killed in shooting on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth

Two people are dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Police responded to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Turnpike Road in Midtown, a busy area with a Kroger and T.J. Maxx nearby, following a report of a shooting at 3:05 p.m. Officers found two victims at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds.

No further information has been made available as of Tuesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

