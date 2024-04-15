2 killed in separate shootings over the weekend in Salisbury, police say

The Salisbury Police Department is investigating two separate shootings over the weekend that left two people dead.

The first shooting happened Saturday night during a memorial service at Jersey City Park on W. Kerr Street, according to SPD. Officers found out about the shooting after the victim was taken to the hospital around 9 p.m.

ALSO READ: Girl, 10, shot in Salisbury; suspect tried to run deputy over, investigators say

Police identified the victim in that shooting as 26-year-old Shaleek Jaqwon Williams.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, the police department got a call about a shooting at the American Legion building on Old Wilkesboro Road. Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Alyssia Nicole Salter after she had been shot.

Salter died at the hospital, SPD said.

Police are working on both cases, but no suspects have been identified as of Monday. SPD said it’s working with “state and federal partners” to investigate and “develop ideas on how to prevent this kind of senseless violence.”

A long-time problem

Edith Wyatt lives near the American Legion building and heard the shots; she says she’s still worried for her own safety.

“A bullet doesn’t have a name, I can be shot just in my bedroom,” Wyatt told Channel 9′s Eli Brand on Monday. “I heard the shots, I heard them go off and the only thing I could do was run in a bedroom and lay on the floor, and pray a bullet did not come through my house.”

Wyatt says violence has been a problem in this area for a long time, and it doesn’t fix anything.

“This is not solving the problem, to take another man’s life does not solve the problem, either,” Wyatt said. “You’re not just hurting the person you just killed, but you just affected a family.”

While the candles were still in place from Saturday’s memorial service on Monday, Wyatt says it’s time for people to start taking gun violence in Salisbury more seriously.

“I’m a grandmother; a grandmother just had to bury her grandchild, that’s painful,” Wyatt told Brand. “But until we solve this problem, it’s going to continue to happen.”

Channel 9 is working on getting more information on the shootings. Check back for updates.

(WATCH: Man leads police on chase from Salisbury Tractor Supply to Charlotte)