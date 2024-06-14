2 killed in plane crash near Siler City airport in Chatham County

An airplane crashed, killing two people in Chatham County on Friday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near the Siler City Municipal Airport around 12:50 p.m., reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

Chopper 11 flew over the crash site and noted that it was about 1 mile south-southeast of the airport.

The plane crashed into a wooded area. It appeared charred and mangled.

The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were onboard the plane when it crashed. NCSHP said both of those people died.

The airplane that crashed was a single engine Piper PA-28.

We will update the story as we get more information.