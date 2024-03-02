2 killed after motorcycle was rear-ended on I-4, troopers say

Two people have died following a crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:57 p.m. Friday near mile marker 90.

According to a news release, a Chevrolet Tahoe pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate 4.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was also traveling west on I-4.

Investigators said the truck did not slow down for the motorcycle and rear-ended them.

After the crash, the motorcyclist and passenger were tossed from the car into the I-4 lanes, FHP said.

The 34-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and stayed at the scene.

Troopers said the 79-year-old man and 63-year-old woman died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

