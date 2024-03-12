2 killed in house explosion near Pittsburgh, homes miles away damaged

Two people are dead after a large house explosion and fire in Crescent Township, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh, reported Channel 11.

Local news agencies reported the incident occurred around 9 a.m. on the 1400 block of Riverview Road.

Homes up to three miles from the blast were reportedly damaged, according to Channel 11. Emergency crews are on the scene.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: House explosion in Crescent Township kills two people near Pittsburgh