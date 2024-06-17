2 killed, 14 injured in shooting at Juneteenth celebration in Texas; Suspect at-large

What was supposed to be an evening of celebration ended in tragedy in Texas.

Gunfire broke out during a Juneteenth event in Round Rock, killing two people and 14 others wounded.

Here’s what we know on Monday:

What happened at the Juneteenth event Saturday?

A free, two-day Juneteenth event held at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock was disrupted by a shooting that started at 10:50 p.m., according to the Round Rock Police Department. The shooting apparently occurred after a free Paul Wall concert.

Two people were killed and 14 bystanders were wounded in the shooting. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services took four adults and two children, all with potentially serious injuries, to hospitals, according to a post on X by the agency.

Round Rock police said the department did have an operation plan in place. Twenty-two law enforcement personnel were assigned and scattered throughout the event. Two skywatch towers with officers overlooking the park were also on standby. The fire department and EMS were also on standby.

Where is Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, Texas?

Who was the Juneteenth shooting suspect?

As of now, Round Rock police are still searching for a shooter and have not taken anyone into custody.

Police Chief Allen Banks said the man who police believe to be the shooter is 19 or 20 years old and 5-foot-7, has short dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a white hoodie.

Anyone who has video or information about the incident can call police at 512-218-5500. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for his arrest.

According to the police report, the people directly involved in the shooting immediately fled. The people who were killed — whose names have not been released — were not part of the altercation, police said.

Who were the Juneteenth shooting victims?

The 14 people who were taken to the hospital ranged in age from 10 to 52, Banks said during a news conference Sunday evening. Most of them had been released from the hospital as of Sunday evening, and the rest were in stable condition and expected to be released "within the next day or so," Banks said.

Banks declined to release the names of the two people who died, saying that Round Rock police detectives were still talking to the families of the victims. Banks said he would release their names Monday.

Juneteenth celebration attendees reflect on tragedy

Angela Carroll, a survivor of the shooting Saturday evening, told WFAA that while she is fortunate to be alive, public shootings are now typical.

“I've accepted the fact that this is our norm, to be completely honest,” she said. “And there are multiple points leading up until the day that I was thinking about what would my exit plan be.”

Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan released a statement, said the community should support each other and its victims in this devastation.

