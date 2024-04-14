2 killed, 1 injured in Blue Springs shooting at Wilbur Young Park

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting overnight that has left two people dead and one teenager injured.

Officers responded late Saturday night to a shooting at Wilbur Young Park off Adams Dairy Parkway, near Blue Springs South High School.

Blue Springs police tell FOX4 that a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were shot and taken to area hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

A third victim, a 17-year-old male, was found shot and is reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

This is being investigated as a double homicide at this time. No suspect is in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call dispatch at (816) 228-0152 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

