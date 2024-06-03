2 key departures at agency overseeing the Gateway rail tunnel project

Two of the Gateway Development Commission's founding officials are leaving the three-year-old bistate agency overseeing the $16 billion program to build a new two-track rail tunnel and repair an old one beneath the Hudson River.

The departures of Eric Daleo, the chief program officer, and Megan Strickland, the deputy chief program officer, were announced Monday morning by Kris Kolluri, the GDC's president and CEO, in a note to staff.

"Without a doubt, the Hudson Tunnel Project would not be close to a point of no return without their unyielding commitment to meet and, in many instances, beat the federal government's deadlines," Kolluri said.

Daleo and Strickland are both attorneys who worked in the capital programs department at NJ Transit before joining the commission almost two years ago, shortly after Kolluri was named its CEO.

At that time, the bistate agency's main purpose was put the governance structure in place to prove to federal officials that it could oversee what is expected to be the largest federally funded transit infrastructure project in history.

The commission is considered to be weeks away from signing a full funding grant agreement with the Federal Transit Administration, which would mark a significant milestone in the project.

The new tunnel will connect North Jersey tracks used by Amtrak and New Jersey Transit to New York Penn Station. Once completed, the focus will shift to rehabilitating the old two-track tunnel that has been in use since 1910 and was seriously damaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Kolluri said the departures of Daleo and Strickland were expected now that the $6.88 billion grant's approval is in sight.

Kris Kolluri, president and CEO of the Gateway Development Commission, tours the construction taking place along Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen, NJ on Monday April 15, 2024. Chief program manager Eric Daleo is at left.

"They helped me transform GDC from a nascent organization to one that has a strong governance framework and is on the cusp of receiving the largest federal grant in modern history," Kolluri said. "They helped GDC successfully navigate the most complex structural and organizational issues we could have ever imagined."

The agency is evolving from establishing itself as a competent organization to one more focused on program management. It is at a critical juncture now that a project delivery partner was chosen, which must be managed by the GDC's 40 plus employees as two of the biggest construction packages get awarded in the coming weeks and months.

Kris Kolluri, president and CEO of the Gateway Development Commission, tours the construction taking place along Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen, NJ on Monday April 15, 2024. Kolluri looked over construction plans and toured the site for the Gateway project, which is to build two new rail tunnels into New York City.

"I have confidence that our work will continue unabated," Kolluri said.

Daleo's last day will be in mid-July and Strickland's later this month. It is not yet known if they have lined up other jobs.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: 2 key departures at agency overseeing Gateway rail tunnel project