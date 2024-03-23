2 juveniles hurt following Tempe shootout
Two juveniles are wounded in a shooting in a Tempe neighborhood. Police say two people were walking in the area when they exchanged gunfire with people in a car.
Day 1 of Women’s March Madness delivered near-upsets, actual upsets and second-half comebacks.
The SEC commissioner wants more power conference teams in the tournament and doesn't seem to care what that means for the little guy. The problem is that those small conference teams are what make March Madness so special.
U.S. News & World Report names its 9 Best Cars for Families in 2024. Toyota secured three wins, the Chrysler Pacifica gets its first Minivan category win.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
Steve Burns, the ousted founder, chairman and CEO of bankrupt EV startup Lordstown Motors, has settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over misleading investors about demand for the company's flagship all-electric Endurance pickup truck. Burns was ordered to pay a civil fine of $175,000 and cannot serve as an officer or director of a public company for two years, according to the agreement filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations, Burns consented to a permanent injunction, the fine and other stipulations in the agreement, according to the SEC.
A 1987 Nissan Pulsar NX, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard. It's a coupe! It's a wagon! It's a convertible! Sort of.
This 117-year-old woman swears by "staying away from toxic people." The world's oldest man says to "work hard"' What else can supercentenarians teach us?
Get 56% off (over $140) on this corded electric walk-behind snow blower from Snow Joe. A great off-season deal thanks to Spring Prime Day.
Riley Strain, a 22-year-old finance student who was set to graduate in May, was drinking with friends at Luke’s 32 Bridge on March 8.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Meditation apps can help newbies start a new practice and help others add variety to theirs. These are the best meditation apps you can use right now.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
Swiss fintech nsave, which is making banking in Switzerland accessible to people in countries with unstable banking sectors or facing high inflation, has raised $4 million seed funding. The round was co-led by Sequoia Capital and TQ Ventures with participation from Y Combinator, ACE Ventures, SV Angel and FONGIT, the state of Geneva organization that supports tech startups. Amer Baroudi and Abdallah AbuHashem co-founded nsave in 2022 from lived experiences.
Car insurance rate increases have been a major driver of inflation. So what can we do to save money on car insurance premiums? Several things, actually.
Elmo is back with another mental health message. Is it legit?
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and anonymous message board platforms Reddit and 4chan were named in a recent lawsuit regarding the 2022 Buffalo, N.Y. shooting.
Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Richard violated an emergency protective order by returning to the house the couples shares.
Rails, a decentralized crypto exchange, has raised $6.2 million in attempts to fill the void FTX left behind after crashing in 2022, the startup’s co-founder and CEO Satraj Bambra exclusively told TechCrunch. The crypto community is watching Rails because it’s attempting to straddle the divide in crypto exchanges by building out both centralized and decentralized underlying technology. The capital is earmarked for engineering team hiring and expanding its licensing and regulatory strategy to make the exchange “fully compliant,” Bambra said.
Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman says profits are in view as the tech company finally goes public.
Donald retired with a Super Bowl title and three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.