2 juveniles connected to theft of Cadillac, Camaro in Santa Clara: police

(KRON) — Two juveniles were said to be connected to the theft of two vehicles in the South Bay, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a white Cadillac (pictured below) was stolen from a Santa Clara home.

A witness told police a black Chevrolet Camaro (below) drove off alongside the Cadillac, according to SCPD. It was determined that the Camaro was stolen in San Jose on May 27.

‘We had customers crying’: Beloved Palo Alto diner closes after nearly 30 years

Later in the day Wednesday, SCPD detectives found both cars in a San Jose neighborhood. According to surveillance reviewed by police, one of the juveniles internationally rammed a police vehicle in an attempt to escape.

Police say two juveniles are connected to the theft of these two vehicles (Santa Clara Police Department).

Police eventually detained the two minors and recovered both stolen vehicles.

One of them was on searchable juvenile probation, which led to a search at his San Jose residence, according to SCPD. Police found narcotics and evidence linking him to the theft.

One of the juveniles was cited for possession of burglary tools and released to his parents, police said. The other was booked into Juvenile Hall for assault with a deadly weapon and driving or taking a vehicle without consent.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.