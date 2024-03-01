2 juveniles charged in Sunday shooting

Mar. 1—MOULTRIE — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested two teenagers in connection with an ambush-style shooting that took place Sunday.

Two males aged 15 and 16 were both charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the GBI said in a press release Friday morning. One was arrested Thursday afternoon and the other early Friday morning. Both were arrested after they were interviewed by the GBI and Moultrie Police.

Prosecutors will request that both be treated as adults due to the seriousness of their crimes and that their cases be moved to Superior Court, the GBI said.

Moultrie police requested assistance from the GBI about 4:20 p.m. Sunday after two gunmen opened fire on a group of young males in the 800 block of Fifth Street Northwest. Three were hit but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The GBI initially described all of the victims as juveniles but later clarified that two were juveniles and the third was an adult.

This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Moultrie Police at 229-985-3131.

Once complete, the case file will be turned over to the Colquitt County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.