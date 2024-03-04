2 join Abbie Jones Consulting

Mar. 4—Jami L. Salisbury, a resident of Ashland and Boyd County native, has been tapped by Abbie Jones Consulting to manage large municipal and federal projects.

Salisbury, a 2008 graduate of the University of Kentucky's Pigman College of Engineering, joins the firm as a water resources and environmental engineer. Her 30 years of civil engineering experience and half billion dollars in construction made

her the ideal candidate to manage large commercial, municipal and federal projects with emphasis on dams and dam Safety, a release from the company said. Salisbury comes to Abbie Jones Consulting from American Electric Power, where she served as the first female resident engineer for the Coal Combustion Residual (CCR) elimination and the associated upgrades to the Mountaineer Plant regarding new Effluent Limitation Guidelines (ELG) projects. She will work in the Ashland area on the comprehensive renovation of the Ashland Tennis Center while spending time with her new nephew, Asher James Salisbury, 2, of Flatwoods.

Kurt Hesselbach is a 25-year veteran of the survey and engineering profession with emphasis in public works and private developmental work. His tenure with Civil3d brings automation and increased efficiency to AJC's existing projects. Hesselbach personifies Abbie Jones Consulting's motto of "smarter not harder" through his deep knowledge of technology and a wide range of experience, a statement read. Hesselbach has 15 years of experience conducting field surveys, in addition to his extensive education at the University of Kentucky Pigman College of Engineering. He joins AJC as chief designer and survey manager.

Abbie Jones Consulting is a 100% woman-owned professional services company with engineering licensure in 10 states. In addition, AJC staff holds professional surveying and mapping credentials in six states.

Jones was recently named Kentucky Small Business of the Year in the category of home-based and remote workplaces.