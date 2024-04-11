2 inmates dead after prison van crashes in Alabama; 5 others injured

Two prisoners died and several others were seriously injured after a prison transport van crashed in Alabama, state officials reported Thursday.

The single-vehicle wreck took place Wednesday in Dadeville, a small city about an hour east of Montgomery, while the Alabama Department of Corrections transported seven inmates to the Alex City Community Based Facility

Prison spokesperson Kelly Betts said the van crashed along Elder Road, a rural roadway east of State Route 49.

Inmates Willie Crayton, Jake Jones, Bruce Clements, Thomas Bass, Heath Garrett, Shawn Wasden, and Richard Jackson were returning to the facility in Tallapoosa County after work when the van wrecked.

Officials did not say who was driving the van at the time of the wreck or whether they were hurt in the crash.

Crayton was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Jones and Clements were transported to a local hospital in critical condition where Clements later died.

Jones was transported to another hospital for further treatment.

The other four inmates were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Betts said.

What caused the prison van crash that killed 2 Alabama inmates?

State prison officials did not release what caused the crash or what time it took place.

Betts said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.

USA TODAY has reached out to the agency.

State officials said Thursday counselors would be available to affected staff and inmates.

In a statement released by the prison, Commissioner John Hamm extended his condolences to the family and friends of both inmates who died.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you all,” Hamm wrote. “The quick and professional response of those first on the scene is very much appreciated by the ADOC. We will be doing all we can to support the staff and inmates affected by this tragic event.”

